State will soon set up welfare centres for migrants: Minister

Minister for NRI Empowerment and Relations Kollu Ravindra has said that the State government will soon set up a Migrant Resource Centre and Migrant Economic Reintegration Centre for the benefit of Non-Resident Telugus (NRT) grappling with issues related to their work and living conditions abroad and return to Andhra Pradesh.

These initiatives would be an extension of the A.P. Migrants’ Welfare and Development Policy which has been just cleared by the Cabinet.

Delivering the inaugural address at a two-day workshop on migration and pre-departure orientation, jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), A.P-Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) and India Centre for Migration (ICM), here on Wednesday, Mr. Ravindra said Andhra Pradesh did not have authentic data of migrants and had requested the MEA to furnish the information to all States to enable them to draft welfare policies for the huge number of people going abroad for work.

The Minister wanted proper communication in that regard from the MEA. On its part, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up a 24/7 helpline for the benefit of migrants, ₹10 lakh insurance for accidental death and other facilities in view of the hardships faced by the potential future and existing migrants and those coming back to make a living in their native State.

Mr. Ravindra said the State government was concerned about the welfare of a large number of domestic workers seeking to earn a living in the Gulf countries where they faced many problems in getting their contracts implemented and other situations leading to their deportation on unjustifiable grounds. Besides, they have difficulty in accessing passport and consular services.