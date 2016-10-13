Speed up works, MP urges SCR GM

Butta Renuka, MP, called on South Central Railway General Manager Ravindra Gupta on Wednesday and urged him to expedite the railway works in her parliamentary constituency.

She sought speeding up of works on the railway under bridge at Maddikera and railway over bridge at Tuggali and Mattimarri railway stations and stoppage of trains at Kuppagal railway station in Kurnool district. The MP released Rs. 15.50 lakh from her MPLADs and wanted benches arranged in Kurnool, Adoni and Mantralayam railway stations.