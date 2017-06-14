Social networks blamed for rise in crime against women

more-in

Women’s Commission chief Nannapaneni Rajakumari has emphasised the need for a legislation to check misuse of social networks like Facebook and apps because of the risks involved, particularly with regard to children and teenagers. “Owing to the misuse of mobile phones and internet and the influence of television serials, crime against women is on the rise,” she said at the Mahila Sadassu organised by the ICDS at the Anand Gajapathi Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Online bullying, stalking on FB, exchange of documented privacy of a person on apps etc., were ruining family relationships. “Keeping this in view, the movements and activities of adolescent children on social networks should be monitored,” she advised the women who gathered for the convention. Quoting instances in which she intervened to settle family disputes, she blamed television serials too for the rise in domestic violence.

Atrocities on minors

K. Srivani, a member of the Commission, said that 34,000 cases of rape, 8,400 of the victims being minors, were registered even after the Nirbhaya Act was brought in. She told parents to enlighten children on the happenings in society.ZP Chairperson S. Swati Rani, ICDS Project Director A.E. Roberts and others spoke.