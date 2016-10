The South Central Railway, Guntur division, has cancelled several trains for two days beginning from September 28 due to breaches between Sattenapalli-Piduguralla section.

Train No. 12795/12976 Vijayawada-Secunderabad-Vijayawada Intercity Express, train No/ 12747/12748 Guntur-Vikarabad-Guntur Palanadu Express, train No. 77676 Miryalaguda-Piduguralla-Piduguralla Passenger, train No.57317 Guntur–Macherla Passenger train No. 57324 Macherla–Nadikudi Passenger, train No. 57323 Nadikudi-Macherla Passenger and train No. 57320 Macherla – Guntur Passenger.

The following trains are partially cancelled. Train No.57318 Macherla–Bhimavaram Passenger is cancelled between Macherla- Guntur, train No. 57620 Kachiguda-Repalle Delta Fast Passenger is cancelled between Kachiguda and Guntur, train no 57619 Repalle-Secunderabad Delta Fast Passenger leaving Repalle is partially cancelled between Guntur and Secunderabad.

The following trains are diverted. Train No. 22882 Bhubaneswar-Pune Express leaving Bhubaneswar on September 27 is diverted via Vijayawada and Kazipet. Train No. 22881 Pune- Bhubaneswar Express leaving Pune on September 29 is diverted via Kazipet and Vijayawada. Train No. 17221 Kakinada Port- Lokmanyatilak Express leaving Kakinada Port on September 28 is diverted to via Vijayawada and Kazipet.

Train No. 17204 Kakinada port -Bhavanagar Express leaving Kakinada Port on September 29 is diverted to run via Vijayawada and Kazipet. Train No. 17230 Hyderabad- Trivandrum Sabari Express leaving Hyderabad on September 28 is diverted to run via Kazipet, Vijayawada, New Guntur and Tenali. Train No17229 Trivandrum – Hyderabad Sabari Express leaving Trivandrum on September 27 is diverted to run via Tenali,New Guntur, Vijayawada and Kazipet.

Train No. 12704 Secunderabad- Howrah Falaknuma Express leaving Secunderabad on September 28 and 29 is diverted to run via Kazipet and Vijayawada. Train No.12703 Howrah – Secunderabad Falaknuma Express leaving Howrah on September 27 and 28 is diverted to run via Vijayawada and Kazipet.

Train No 17016 Secunderabad - Bhubaneswar Visakha Express leaving Secunderabad on September 28 and 29 is diverted to run via Kazipet and Vijayawada. Train No. 17015 Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad Visakha Express leaving Bhubaneswar on September 27 and 28 is diverted to run via Vijayawada and Kazipet.Train No. 12604 Hyderabad– Chennai Central Chennai Express leaving Hyderabad on September 28 and 29 is diverted to run via Kazipet, Vijayawada, New Guntur and Tenali.

Train No. 12603 Chennai Central –Hyderabad Hyderabad Express leaving Chennai Central on September 27, 28 and 29 is diverted to run via Tenali, New Guntur, Vijayawada and Kazipet.

Train No. 12734 Secunderabad -Tirupathi Narayanadri Express leaving Secunderabad on September 28 and 29 is diverted to run via Kazipet, Vijayawada, New Guntur and Tenali. Train No. 12733 Tirupati– Secunderabad Narayanadri Express leaving Tirupati on September 28 and 29 is diverted to run via Tenali, New Guntur, Vijayawada and Kazipet.

Train No. 17256 Hyderabad–Narsapur Narasapur Express leaving Hyderabad is diverted to run via Kazipet and Vijayawada. Train No. 12806 Secunderabad –Visakapatnam Janmabhoomi Express is diverted via Kazipet and Vijayawada.