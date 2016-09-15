The Anti-Corruption Bureau personnel led by DSP Lakshmipathi on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids on the houses of Executive Engineer (RWS -Projects) Ch. Vidya Sagar Rao and his relations in the three North Andhra coastal districts and detected assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The ACB sleuths seized papers relating three flats in Visakhapatnam city and two house sites in Srikakulam, postal deposits and recurring deposits in banks all valued at Rs. 1.75crore. Mr. Lakshmipathi said that a case was being filed.

