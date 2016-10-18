Drivers of various depots of the APSRTC, Tirupati region, waiting outside the dispensary in Chittoor on Monday.

It was a testing time for about 50 drivers working at various depots of APSRTC in Chittoor district when they were made to wait from morning till evening at the corporation's dispensary here on Monday.

The drivers from Madanapalle, Piler, Chittoor, Kuppam and several depots of the district were informed to attend for the periodical medical tests at 8 a.m. on Monday. Even by 4 p.m., the medical team did not arrive at the dispensary, forcing the staff to linger at the roadside, pavements close to drainage lines.

Though the staff tried to take rest and come under the shade inside the dispensary compound, watchman Babu asked them to stand outside the compound till the arrival of the medical team. Some of them, close to retirement and suffering from diabetes and blood pressure, had a tough time as they had no option but to wait.

They deplored that they were asked to attend the medical test with empty stomachs.

Several of them observed that they reached the venue direct from their respective workstations without going home, and some others said they had to apply for leave to get tested.

When contacted, Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Chittoor) Krishna Rao said that he would inquire into the episode.