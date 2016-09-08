In addition to the regular proceedings, the Assembly is also likely to take a decision on revoking the suspension of YSR Congress MLA R.K. Roja.

She had been suspended from the House for one year for using abusive language against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and some of his Cabinet colleagues.

Sources said that the actor-turned-politician had recently submitted a letter tendering unconditional apologies to the House, and the House would take up the issue in line with the directions issued by the Supreme Court in this regard.

Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Y. Ramakrishnudu is expected to raise the matter seeking revocation of the suspension imposed on the MLA and seek the approval of the House for the same.