St. Ann’s College of Engineering and Technology principalP. Ravikumar giving away prizes to students during Kalam’s birth anniversary event at Chirala in Prakasam district on Saturday.

Statues of former President unveiled at many places on his 85th birth anniversary

Several institutions paid rich tributes to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his 85th birth anniversary here on Saturday.

In Adikavi Nannaya University, Registrar Prof. A. Narasimha Rao garlanded Dr. Kalam’s photo and paid tributes and addressed the gathering of teachers and students. He recalled how Dr. Kalam started his journey as a teacher and after his retirement as President went to Madras IIT to teach lessons.

The Kalam Institute of IAS organised State-level knowledge competitions and distributed prizes.

A meeting was organised on Saturday in which Sub-collector Vijaya Krishnan, Customs department Joint Commissioner S. Narasimha Reddy and psychiatrist Dr. Karri Rama Reddy and others participated and recalled the patriotism, wisdom and knowledge of Dr. Kalam. A statue of Dr. Kalam was unveiled at the entrance of Sri Prakash Synergy School, Peddapuram by Ch. Ramsita, wife of founder of Sri Prakash Group of Schools Ch. V. K. Narasimha Rao, who also participated in the event.

At Training College, Dr. Kalam’s statue was inaugurated by former assistant director of Agriculture Jagannatha Rao. The statue was donated by the alumni of the college.

‘Ignited young minds’

Ongole Special Correspondent reports:

St. Ann's College of Engineering and Technology (SACET) secretary V. Ramakrishna and correspondent S. Lakshman Rao joined the college students in paying floral tributes to India's 'missle man' at Ongole on Saturday.

Similar celebrations were also organised in other parts of Prakasam district.

Techno Fair

Tirupati Staff Reporter reports:

The Regional Science Centre, Tirupati (RSCT), in collaboration with The Institution of Engineers, Tirupati and Lions Club, Tirupati, celebrated Mr. Kalam’s birth anniversary by organising ‘Techno Fair – 2016’ on its campus here on Saturday.

The event was marked by model presentations on ‘Innovations in Engineering’ and a series of seminars on ‘Vision 2020’, and witnessed participation from engineering and polytechnic colleges in and around the temple city.

Kalam Excellence Award

Meanwhile, Dr. Krishna Prashanthi, a senior physician from Chittoor district, was bestowed with ‘Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Excellence Award’ for her contribution towards health and education sectors for the past 15 years, by the Citizen Integration Peace Society at New Delhi.

Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) Students Union demanded installation of Dr. Kalam’s statue at the varsity and opined that it would be a fitting tribute ahead of the Indian Science Congress slated to be held in January.