Rains bring huge inflows into all three major barrages in State

Rains in the catchment areas of the three major rivers of the State, the Godavari, the Krishna and the Vamsadhara, have resulted in inflows to their respective barrages.

Rare event

While the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram on the Godavari received inflows of 30,429 cusecs, the Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna at Vijayawada received inflows of 8,337 cusecs, and the Gotta Barrage on the Vamsadhara received inflows of 7,600 cusecs on Saturday.

Engineers of the Water Resources Department said it was very rare that all the three major barrages of the State received inflows at the same time.

The Godavari Delta Authorities are releasing 13,000 cusecs – Eastern Delta (4,100 cusecs), Central Delta (2,400 cusecs), and Western Delta (6,500 cusecs), and the surplus 17,429 cusecs is being discharged over the crest of the barrage.

Prakasam barrage

With regard to the inflows at the Prakasam Barrage, the authorities have released 4,519 cusecs to the Eastern Delta, 3,696 cusecs to the Western Delta and 160 cusecs to the Guntur Channel. No water is being discharged over the crest of the barrage as there is no surplus.

Authorities of the Gotta Barrage are releasing 2,008 cusecs into the Left Main Canal, which has an ayacut of 1.48 lakh acres, and 665 cusecs into the Right Main Canal.

A surplus of nearly 5,000 cusecs is being discharged over the crest.

While the joint ayacut of the Godavari canals is nearly nine lakh acres, the ayacut of the canals in the Krishna delta is 13 lakh acres.