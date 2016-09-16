The water level in the Obul Reddy Gundlakamma reservoir went up to 2.05 tmcft as western parts of Prakasam district received moderate rain on Thursday.

Visiting the project brimming with water, Transport Minister S. Raghava Rao said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would formally release water from the reservoir to help farmers take up cultivation of irrigated dry crops.

Bapatla MP Sriram Malyadri and former MP K. Balarama Krishnamurthy accompanied the Minister.

District Collector Sujata Sharma, who was present, reviewed the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s visit with Additional Superintendent of Police A. Devadanam and other officials. The water level in the reservoir stood at 22.3 metres with an inflow of 2,200 cusecs, said project Executive Engineer R. Reddaiah. “The reservoir is expected to get filled fast as the current pace of inflow is likely to continue for the rest of the month,” he said.

Giddalur received a maximum rainfall of 8.7 cm, followed by Chirala 8.1 cm, Korisapadu 4.2 cm, Racherla 4 cm, Dornaka 1.9 cm, Tripurantakam 1.7 cm, and Yerragondapalem 1.6 cm as the low pressure area over Telangana and neighbourhood persisted.

