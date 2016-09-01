Director General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao speaks to The Hindu on various IT initiatives by AP Police in policing.—photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

Face Recognition Software to be used in mass gatherings, says DGP

A hardened criminal on the run slips into a crowd leaving the cops clueless! A shot taken out straight from a movie grips the viewer who chews his nails watching the hero pin down the suspect after a hot chase.

But with Information Technology playing a major part in surveillance and tracking technology, all it takes is a moving eye to track the suspect even in a big crowd.

All that the cop needs to do is to match the facial features of the suspect to images loaded in the database.

The Andhra Pradesh Police will shortly introduce Face Recognition Software in its mass security, surveillance and tracking system to track down suspects slipping into mass gatherings.

After successfully using live streaming images from drones in efficient crowd management during the Krishna Pushkaramulu, Director General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao has set his eyes on innovative Face Recognition Software to beef up security and surveillance during mass congregations and track down suspects with the help of a moving eye.

“Face Recognition Software will now be used in religious festivals, public meetings by the police. We have a database of pictures and fingerprints of 2-3 lakh suspects and using live streaming images of drones, CCTV cameras, we will be able to track down any suspect moving about suspiciously in mass gatherings.”

Variety of apps

The AP Police is a leader in developing applications, like Fourth Lion, Track Me.. and we have about 25 apps designed for various tasks. My job is to make the police and public use them and create a crime-free society,’’ Mr. Rao told The Hindu in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

Once the images of suspects match the preloaded images, a beep alarm is transmitted to the respective Command and Control Centres in districts. A pop-up window showing the past criminal history of the suspect throws up on the screen making it easier for the police to pin him down.