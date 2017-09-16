Police launch Swachhata drive at Chittoor govt. hospital

District Superintendent of Police S.V. Rajasekhar Babu on Saturday launched a 10-day Swachhata Hi Seva programme at the Government General Hospital (GGH) here, involving about 300 police personnel and several batches of community police officers (CPOs). The cleanliness drive from September 16 to 25 would consist of removal of weeds and garbage and upkeep of the wards and toilets. Many attendants of patients and members of the public also joined the cleansing works.

The special programme was undertaken in view of piling of garbage and unhygienic conditions in the hospital following suspension of the services of 45 health workers two months ago. A number of patients complained to the district administration about the menace of mosquitoes, street dogs and snakes in the hospital, prompting Collector P.S. Pradyumna to launch inspections on Thursday.

On behalf of the district police, blankets, bedsheets, fans and dustbins worth over ₹1 lakh were provided to the hospital.

“The patients and their attendants visiting the hospital should also play a vital role in maintaining cleanliness,” the SP said.

Collector Pradyumna said such activities would be conducted at all the government hospitals in the district on September 25.

Apollo’s responsibility

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Kamineni Srinivas, who visited the hospital, said the voluntary service offered by the police administration was timely and laudable. “When the government handed over the hospital to the Apollo under clinical arrangement, we told them clearly to provide all services to patients free of cost,” he said, directing the Apollo officials to clear the pending wages to health workers by Saturday night.

He said that soon the directors of the Medical Education and the Commissioner of the AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad would visit the hospital to study its administration and introduce reforms.