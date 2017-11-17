Polavaram: KVP moves HC on Central funding

more-in

Congress leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao has filed a PIL in the High Court contending that the Centre has abdicated responsibility on the Polavaram project and sought a direction to see that the entire expenditure is borne by New Delhi.

He traced the history of bifurcation of the State and said the decision of the Centre to say that the rates prevailing in 2014 alone will be paid is not correct. He sought an interim direction for release of ₹3,800 crore. The case is likely to be listed on Tuesday.

Dr. Rao also wanted the court to suspend the operation of orders issued in O.M.F.No.1(2)/PF-1/2014(Pt), dated September 30, 2016, of Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure and consequent Cabinet decision dated 15.03.2017 regarding the funding of Polavaram.

Further, he wanted the High Court to give interim directions to the Centre to immediately release ₹3,800 crore, including reimbursement to the State government towards expenses already incurred by it for the construction of project and to complete the project as per schedule.