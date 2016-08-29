‘None of the poll-eve promises made by the ruling party has been fulfilled’

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is afraid of facing the wrath of the voters, and that is why he is not asking the YSRC MLAs who joined his party to quit and go for by-elections, YSRC Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sai Reddy has said. Addressing the media here on Sunday, the YSRC secretary, who is on his first visit to the city after his election to Rajya Sabha, said there was widespread discontent against the ruling party among the people.

“That is why the TDP is not keen on conducting by-elections to the Assembly and elections to over half-a-dozen local bodies, including GVMC,” he said.

In the last 50 days of the party’s outreach programme – Gadapa Gadapaku YSRC – the leaders had been receiving complaints of non-performance. “The TDP made a number of promises during the elections and not one of them has been achieved, and the general public has been feeling deceived,” he said.

“Why did Mr. Naidu remain silent when Telangana went ahead and signed an agreement with Maharashtra for projects on the Godavari. Telangana has claimed right on 950 tmcft out of the 1,450 tmcft of water available, which is beyond its share. The TDP government has let down the people of the State by allowing Telangana to stake claim over Godavari waters,” he noted.

Mr. Naidu’s silence appeared to be driven by the fear that the Telangana government would arrest him for his alleged role in the note-for-vote scam, he said.

Referring to the grant of Special Category Status to the State, he said that the Central government should confer it as it was an Executive Decision. There was no need for any reference to the Finance Commission, which did not spell out anything against granting of SCS. It only said that it would treat all States on equal terms. The Centre should take a decision on this and do justice to the State, Mr. Reddy said.

“The YSRC has been leading the demand for SCS, separate railway zone, and other provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, and will continue its struggle for the people of the State,” he said.

Referring to Jana Sena Party founder and actor Pawan Kalyan’s criticism of the BJP and the TDP, Mr. Reddy said that he seemed to have woken up to the fact after a two-year hiatus.

“His criticism of the ruling alliance does not appear to be sincere and is at best superficial,” Mr. Reddy said.

While raising the issue, he did not even refer to the continuing protests of the YSRC demanding SCS to the State.

“If he is willing to support the YSRC protest on the issue, we are ready to go along with him,” Mr. Reddy said.