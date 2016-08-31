TDP MPs are working on SCS issue by setting aside personal interests, he says

Members of Parliament from the Telugu Desam Party are keen only on developing the State and ready to work with actor and founder of Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan or his brother, actor, and Rajya Sabha member K. Chiranjeevi to achieve Special Category Status to the State, says Rajamahendravaram MP M. Murali Mohan.

Speaking to the media after flagging off a rural bus service at the RTC Complex here on Tuesday, Mr. Murali Mohan took strong exception to the allegations levelled against the MPs from the State by Mr. Kalyan.

“MPs of the UPA government were interested more in protecting their business groups. But now, all the MPs from the TDP are keen on developing the State. We are working for this cause by setting aside our family businesses,” he said.

Mr. Murali Mohan said that SCS was the need of the hour to develop the State on all fronts and that the TDP government had been striving to convince the Union government on the issue.

“We are ready to work with anyone to achieve the status. There is no scope for any doubt over our sincerity,” he said.

New bus service

Earlier in the day, Mr. Murali Mohan, along with MLAs G. Buchaiah Chowdary and N. Ramakrishna Reddy, flagged off the bus service from Rajamahendravaram to Ramachandrapuram via Rajanagaram, Pallakadiyam, and Balabhadrapuram.

