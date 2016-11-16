APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy has said the future of youth in Andhra Pradesh lies in the Special Category Status (SCS). Industries will show interest in investing only when SCS is accorded and the youth will automatically get job opportunities in the companies.

Inaugurating the ‘Student, youth praja ballot’ in the SKR Women’s College along with former Union Ministers M.M. Pallam Raju and J.D. Seelam, Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said the SCS was the right of the people and the youth should make it a slogan until it was achieved.

When he asked the students whether Chief Minister N. Chandrababu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had fulfilled any of the promises they made during the elections, they shouted ‘no, no.”

Referring to Mr. Naidu’s election slogan that “if youth want jobs, Babu has to come,” Mr. Raghuveera Reddy said the reality was that “if youth want jobs, Babu should go.”

When Mr. Reddy asked the girl students how many of them had got laptops, they replied that they received none.

Mr. Pallam Raju said if SCS had been given, the State would get 90 per cent funds automatically and there was no need to knock the doors of NITI Aayog or any Ministry.

Mr. Seelam said the TDP and the BJP had misled the people before the elections. “Now, they are cheating the people without giving SCS.”

Former Minister Sailajanath spoke.