Farmers get part payment in cash and the rest by cheque at market yard

Procurement of onions from farmers resumed in Kurnool market yard on Friday at prices ranging from Rs. 300 to Rs. 750 per quintal depending on the size and quality, with part payment in cash and the remaining sum by cheque, a week after stoppage of onion purchase from farmers due to cash crunch owing to demonetisation of higher value notes.

Farmers brought nearly 280 quintals of onion in 20 lorry loads to the market yard and the premises was filled with onions on Friday. Farmers and hamalis filled the onions in bags for sale. On the directions of Kurnool Joint Collector C. Harikiran, to purchase onions by paying 10 per cent of the amount in cash and the remaining sum by cheque, traders purchased onions under the supervision of officials. Several farmers accepted part payment in cash and the remaining sum by cheque, but some farmers took cheques for the entire sum due to them. Farmers welcomed the arrangement made to purchase onions.