more-in

A person was killed and another injured as a truck overturned near C. Mallavaram on the Puthalapattu-Naidupeta highway, here on Friday morning.

According to sources, the truck was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Mangalore. The driver Ramana (35) was killed on the spot and the cleaner Appa Rao sustained injuries. MR Palle police registered a case.