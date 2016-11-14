: Making it clear that there was no change in the ‘Kapu Satyagraha Yatra’ proposed at Ravulapalem on November 16, Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Sunday wondered why the government was treating the community as anti-social elements.

Speaking to the media at his residence at Kirlampudi, he said that the yatra was aimed at highlighting the issue of inclusion of Kapus to the list of BCs.

Recalling the padayatra undertaken by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu prior to the general elections, he said there was no prior permission from the police for that yatra too.

“What did the police do when 30 pilgrims were killed during the stampede on the opening day of the Godavari Maha Pushkaralu in Rajamahendravaram?” he asked.