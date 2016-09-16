The city-based Narayana Medical College has entered a memorandum of understanding with the US-based Harvard Medical School for improvement of standards in the medical education and mutual collaboration in innovative learning practices in the coming years.
Robin Wheatley, executive director of HMS, gave the dewtails about the six-months long learning programmes offering by their institute.
He said that this programme includes recorded lecturers and demonstrations by senior faculty from their institute.
