Naidu: green cover will be enhanced to 50% by 2029

The overall green cover in the State would be enhanced to 50% by 2029, said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Sunday.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the two-day Regional Conference on Environment organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board and the Telangana State Pollution Control Board.

The CM pointed out that the forest cover was about 23% and the green cover in the plain area was around 3%. “The vision is to take the cover to 50% by 2029 in both forest and plain areas.”

Renewable energy

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu also said the contribution of renewable energy would be increased to 50 to 60% by 2029. At present the share of renewable energy was around 25%.

He also said the State would be ODF (open defecation free) by 2018.

“As of now all municipalities in the State have achieved the 100% ODF status and about 4,000 villages have got the 100% ODF certification and our vision is to achieve 100% across the State by 2018.”

Talking about solid waste disposal, Mr. Naidu said at present there were about 10 plants engaged in converting solid waste to energy and in the next two to three years, “We intend to attain 100% solid waste disposal status.”

While we would construct more plants in the cities and towns to convert solid waste to energy, they would improve the programme of converting waste into compost in the villages, he said.

To create awareness on water, we started the ‘Jala Siriki Harati’ and the programme would be improved.

Earlier, summing up the conference, Justice Swatanter Kumar, Chairperson of the NGT, said, “The subject of environment is not a technical one, it is a matter of common sense and awareness and participation by all stakeholders can do wonders to save the environment and all that we have to do is to follow the ancient traditions of keeping our environment in good health.”

Use of plastics

According to him, experts discussed the issue of plastics and it was decided to workout a system to stop the use. “One plastic bottle takes 1,000 years to dissolve and we need to do something to curb this problem so that our future generation inherits a hospitable and good and clean planet,” he said.

He also pointed out that the scope of judicial review should be widened and the recommendation given by the tribunals should be adhered to.

According to Justice Swatanter Kumar, judicial activism was necessary but not judicial overreach.

“The notifications of EIA [Environmental Impact Assessment] of 2006 are not adhered to in its true spirit and if done, it would bring a sea change in environment protection.”

Justice R.K. Agarwal said human beings, society and environment were inter-dependent. He urged the various forms of media such as mass media, institutional and traditional media to play a pro-active role for the cause of environment.

Forest Minister of AP Sidda Raghav Rao and other members of the AP and Telangana High Court and members of the NGT were present.