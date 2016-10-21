Rajamahendravaram Urban Police cracked the mystery behind the death of a woman by nabbing the accused from Kurnool district. The accused, Rasul, was presented before the media here on Thursday.

Chilukuri Bhavani of Peda Pallala village of Alamuru mandal in East Godavari was found in an unconscious state with both her hands tied with her sari at the Railway Quarters in Rajamahendravaram on October 7 by some sweepers. She was identified by her relatives after the police circulated and pasted her photos all over the district. It was found that a missing case for her had already been filed in the Alamuru police station. The police shifted Bhavani to the Rajamahendravaram government general hospital and later to the GGH, Kakinada where she died on October 15.

According to Urban SP B. Raja Kumari, the woman knew one Sheik Nabi Rasul, an electrical worker hailing from Kurnool district, since 2011 when both were working at the Railway Quarters here. While working as a cook, Bhavani used to lend money. She gave a loan of Rs 25,000 to Rasul and both were in phone contact even though Rasul went back to Kurnool. On September 29, Rasul called Bhavani on mobile and told her that he was coming to Rajamahendravaram to pay back the loan. He boarded a train at Guthi and came to the city on September 30 and met Bhavani in an abandoned house in the Railway Quarter. He consumed liquor and offered a soft drink laced with a sedative to Bhavani. After Bhavani fell unconscious, he tied her with her sari and assaulted her sexually. Later, he robbed her and left her to die in the abandoned building.

After analysing the call data of Bhavani’s mobile phone, the police zeroed in on Rasul. About 34 grams of gold and Rs 30,000 cash has been recovered from accused.

He was booked under sections 376, 394 and 302.