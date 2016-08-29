Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed the Energy Department to provide additional hours of power to the agriculture sector to save standing crop even if it imposes burden on the power utilities.

He wanted the department to work in tandem with Agriculture, Irrigation, and Revenue departments to prevent drying up of the crops. He said that rain guns / drip irrigation, tankers, and other technologies should be utilised on a large scale to mitigate the impact of the dry spell.

As per the Chief Minister’s instructions, Principal Secretary (Energy) Ajay Jain directed all District Collectors to identify the areas where additional hours of power / day-time supply was required and bring the same to the notice of the Discoms.