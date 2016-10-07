Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national vice-president and Chittoor MLA D.A. Satyaprabha on Thursday said that the urban park project accommodating the three statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Jyothirao Phule and NT Rama Rao was mooted in the interest of Chittoor corporation's development.

Addressing a press conference here, Ms Satyaprabha said that during the last five decades, the comprehensive development of Chittoor town remained a mirage due to the neglect by the Congress regime. Stating that the demolition of the dilapidated structures of the Red Cross building was part of the master plan for the corporation's development.

The three statues are located within a radius of 50 metres, and bringing them together in the proposed park in the corporation land was a step in the direction of road widening and at the same time the statues of great leaders would be well-maintained, the MLA said, adding that their family-administered Srinivasa Trust would be funding the park and statues maintenance. "Some vested interests are deliberately trying to scuttle the project, and I appeal to them to understand the project and cooperate with the corporation for beautification of Chittoor," Ms Satyaprabha said.

Meanwhile, the demolition of the old Red Cross building was completed on Thursday. The move to demolish the old structures of the British Raj, which are currently housing the I-Town police station, was temporarily stopped by the corporation officials. The process would resume after showing alternative land for constructing buildings for the police station.

Senior TDP leaders B. N. Rajasimhulu, Pulivarthi Nani, V. Surendra Kumar and TDP corporators were present at the press meet.