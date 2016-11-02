Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana taking part in the Jana Chaitanya Yatra at Venkateswarapuram on outskirts of Nellore on Monday.— PHOTO: K. RAVIKUMAR

Narayana visits various areas in Nellore city as part of Jana Chaitanya Yatra

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana asserted that it was during the regimes of the Telugu Desam Party alone that true development schemes were launched to take care of the welfare of the common people in the State.

Taking part in the ‘Jana Chaitanya Yatra’ programmes in Nellore city on Tuesday, Mr. Narayana said that their government had effectively passed on the fruits of various welfare schemes to the needy sections of the poor people under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Along with Mayor Abdul Aziz, former MLA Mungamuru Sridhar Krishna Reddy and other leaders, Mr. Narayana took part in the awareness drive in the far-flung localities of Venkateswarapuram.

Mr. Narayana interacted with the vendors on the roadside and also the students to elicit their views and also to find out whether the benefits under welfare schemes were reaching them effectively or not.

He asked them to make good use of the developmental programmes for their own welfare and progress.

Mr. Narayana also took part in a tree plantation programme as part of the ‘Vana Mahotsavam’ programme at People’s Park area in Haranathapuram.

Contractor pulled up

Taking a look at the developmental works there, Mr. Narayana pulled up the contractor saying that there was needless delay in the park works and warned that the works would be cancelled and allotted to the Park Association if there was further delay.

Mr. Narayana made a door-to-door visit as part of the ‘Jana Chaitanya Yatra’ when he sought people’s support for the TDP government in ushering in the required development in the State as it was in severe crisis because of the reckless manner in which Andhra Pradesh was divided at the time of the general elections.