Noted littérateur and ‘Pancha Sahasravadhani’ Medasani Mohan performed with ease the rare literary feat of ‘Avadhanam’, in which he is a proven authority.

‘Avadhanam’ is an exclusive feature of the Telugu literature, where command over language, rhythmic narration, concentration and spontaneity are the core traits that lead one towards success. The process has one main speaker, who is surrounded by eight ‘Pruchhakas’ (participants), who have specific roles like throwing queries, making objections etc.

In the event organised by the varsity’s library, senior scholar Samudrala Lakshmanaiah explained the features of the Avadhanam, while scholars and academics Amudala Murali, Katta Narasimhulu, P.C. Venkateswarlu, Jakkampudi Muniratnam, Yuvasri, Garlapati Damodara Naidu and Vice-Chancellor Avula Damodaram donned various roles of Pruchhakas and hurled queries at him. Dr. Mohan shattered the literary obstacles and walked unscathed in the end. C. Govindaraju introduced the guests, while former Vice-Chancellor P. Murali took part.