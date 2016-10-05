Overwhelming view is that the proposed industrial corridor will hit their livelihoods

Hundreds of farmers on Tuesday submitted written objections to the revenue authorities, rejecting the package offered through the Land Pooling Scheme under the Machilipatnam Area Development Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation & Implementation) Rules, 2016.

Though Krishna District Collector Babu.A has announced extending the last date of submission of the written objections from October 4 to November 4, the farmers submitted Form 2, stating that they were not willing to part with their land. A majority of the farmers clarified the reason for rejecting the LPS package: Diversion of land for industries would directly impact their livelihood options — agriculture and aquaculture. At Pallepalem village alone, where 300 families are expected to be affected due to the proposed industrial corridor, about 100 farmers thronged the local panchayat office and submitted their objections. The farmers asked the revenue officials to issue an acknowledgement copy, certifying submission of their objection.

When contacted, The Machilipatnam Area Development Authority officials told The Hindu that they were scrutinising the objection forms to confirm the list of farmers those do not wish to part with their land.

CPI team visit

A team headed by CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna has conducted village-level meet in the Gundupalem panchayat and promised necessary support to the farmers in their fight against the proposed industrial corridor.

“Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has identified land as a key source to attract investments. However, the initiative will disturb the lives and economy of rural Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Ramakrishna at the grama sabha held at Pallepalem.