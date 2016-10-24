The encounter was a joint operation between the Greyhounds of AP and Odisha police. Police patrolling a street in Vizinagaram in this file photo.

Eighteen members of the banned CPI (Maoist) were killed in an encounter with a combined team of AP and Odisha police near Jantri in Malkangiri district of Odisha, a few km away from the border with AP, in the early hours of Monday.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma told The Hindu that it was a joint operation between the Greyhounds of AP and Odisha police. A few top leaders of the Maoist party might be among the dead, but it would take some time to confirm the same, Mr. Sharma said. A DSP rank officer was injured in the encounter.

This is the second major encounter and the biggest in Malkangiri district of Odisha and one of the major incidents in the Andhra-Odisha border area. Thirteen Maoists were killed in an encounter with the police in September 2013 in Podia block in Malkangiri district.

(With inputs from Pavan Dahat)