Poignant scenes were witnessed as the funeral of top CPI (Maoist) leader Ramakrishna's son Akkiraju Pruthvi alias Munna, killed in an exchange of fire by the police on the Andhra-Odisha border(AOB) on October 24, was held at Alakurapadu, near Tangutur in Prakasam district on Thursday.

Thousands of admirers paid homage to the slained Maoist, who was in the thick of the extremist movement for about 12 years.

Ramakrishna's wife, Sirisha, said: “I feel bad losing my son. But I am proud of my son dying for the cause of the oppressed people.

'What wrong has my son committed.” She said her husband and son were only “enlightening” the people on the state of injustice due to breach of rule of law.

Probe sought

Revolutionary writer G. Kalyan Rao demanded a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge and book a case of “culpable homicide” against police personnel responsible.

On a letter purportedly written by the Maoists threatening to take revenge against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son N. Lokesh, Mr. Kalyan Rao dubbed the letter a fabricated one to step up security for the two leaders. “The revolutionaries will never resort to any suicide attack,” the revolutionary writer said.