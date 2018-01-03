Makeover for Pedapatnam beach

more-in

The State government is chalking out plans to beautify another beach at Pedapatnam village near here.

Law Minister Kollu Ravindra on Tuesday said the Pedapatnam beach had the potential to become a tourist destination along the Machilipatnam coast, after the most-sought after Manginapudi beach. The Pedapatnam and Manginapudi beaches are close to the proposed deep port area.

“The four-lane road between Machilipatnam and Manginapudi village will improve connectivity to Manginapudi and Pedapatnam,” said Mr. Ravindra.

He announced the tourism project during the inauguration of the 5th edition of the Janmabhoomi programme at Pedapatnam.