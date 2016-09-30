Activists of CPI(M) and CITU on Thursday staged a novel protest by getting buried half of their bodies at sea coast of Ranasthalam to strongly oppose the proposed atomic power plant. They raised slogans against the Union government stating that the project would be detrimental to the interests of the people of north Andhra.

CITU general secretary of Srikakulam D. Govinda Rao alleged that the NPCIL officials failed to gather the opinion of the locals who were strongly opposing the project.

According to Mr. Govinda Rao, the government started identifying land for NPCIL Colony even before conducting public hearing which was a must to take the consent from locals. “We will continue our fight against the project and drum up the support of every individual,” he said.

CITU leaders Ammannaidu, Tejeswara Rao and others asked the officials to release a white paper on the project.