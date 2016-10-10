Laying foundation for Film Nagar Cultural Centre Club along with MP K Haribabu, Movie Artistes’ Association (MAA) president Rajendra Prasad and MLA K. Kala Venkatrao at Thotlakonda on Sunday, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the government would allot lands to film industry for studios.

Mr. Rajendra Prasad, Ramcharan, Puri Jagannadh and V.V. Vinayak were among those who applied for land for film industry-related activities and soon lands would be allotted to them, he said.

Pat for MAA

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the government allotted 15 acres for the cultural centre last year and congratulated MAA on starting the construction, estimated to cost Rs.100 crore.

The Centre also comprises 2200-capacity convention centre, sports complex and gym.

Describing Visakhapatnam district as conducive for film industry, Mr. Haribabu said the government had identified 350 acres for various wings of film industry.

The District Collector had sent proposals to the government through APIIC. Mr. Rajendra Prasad recalled how Visakhapatnam was showcased a long time ago by K. Balachander in ‘Maro charitra’ and ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye.’

VUDA Vice-Chairman T. Baburao Naidu and film producers K.S. Rama Rao, C. Kalyan and Ashok Kumar participated.

Visakhapatnam district is conducive for film industry and 350 acres identified for various wings of the industry

K. Haribabu

MP