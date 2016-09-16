Krishna University Vice-Chancellor S. Rama Krishna Rao on Thursday said that the university would apply for the India Rankings 2017 of the Ministry of Human Resource Development . MHRD has invited the educational institutions for the India Rankings 2017, which will be released in next April. Professor Rama Krishna Rao has appealed to the Post Graduation and Degree colleges affiliated to the KRU to apply for the India rankings during the one-day workshop, held here. The Principals have been advised to provide all the necessary data to the MHRD from October 10.

Dr. Jayashankar Prasad has been appointed as nodal officer to help the affiliated colleges to apply for the rankings.