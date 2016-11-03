The kin of civilians allegedly slain by Naxalites staged a rally and demonstrated before THE Kadapa Collectorate on Wednesday demanding justice to them.

Led by “Naxals Badhithula Sangham” Lakshminarayana Reddy, family members of 23 civilians slain by Naxals in Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa districts rallied with their portraits and placards containing the names of “martyrs”. The protesters deplored the concern of human rights activists towards slain Naxalites and asked if those killed by Naxalites had no human rights. Raising slogans to curb Naxalism and safeguard democracy, the protesters questioned why human rights activists did not raise their voice and fact-finding committees did not inquire when their kin were killed and their houses were demolished by Naxalites.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to Kadapa District Revenue Officer Easwaraiah.