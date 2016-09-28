Andhra Pradesh Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation Director Yerra Venugopala Rayudu on Tuesday said many districts were achieving the targets of the Corporation while helping many persons to start self-employment schemes. He said Srikakulam was able to start over 500 units within no time. He interacted with BC Corporation Executive Director B. Srihari Rao and asked about the utilisation of Rs.4 crore sanctioned to the district. Mr. Srihari Rao said many persons belonged to Kapu and Telaga communities were able to a lead decent life with their self-employment units.

Later, they interacted with the beneficiaries and leaders of various communities at the Srikakulam DRDA office.