The zamindar too, during his times, had faced many problems such as drought and floods, says Naidu

Invoking the rich legacy of Raja Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated that the modern capital, Amaravati, would reflect the people’s aspirations and is being built with a futuristic vision.

Addressing a meeting after releasing the reprinted version of the book, ‘Raja Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu,’ authored by Kodali Lakshminarayana 60 years ago, Mr. Naidu said that he always drew inspiration from Vasireddy.

“When we named the new capital as Amaravati, there was hardly any objection and people welcomed it. Our decision to locate the capital between Guntur and Vijayawada was a well thought one. It has proved that it is the right decision,” said Mr. Naidu.

The zamindar, who had lived during 1761-1816, faced several problems, including drought, floods, and law and order from ‘pindaris’, Mr. Naidu said, and added that he too was beset with problems from the day he had taken over as Chief Minister.

“We had been driven out without a capital. There were many financial issues to tackle. We faced cyclones, floods, and droughts over the last two years. But we managed to address all the issues,” Mr. Naidu said. “Andhra Pradesh has a rich heritage, culture and tradition, and our core family values are strong. Even in America, family values are a rarity in society,” he said. Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao hoped that the new capital would come up in 2-3 years. Vasireddy Sudha Swaroop, the sixth generation descendant of Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu, said that reprinting the book had not been an easy task, and complimented the Bhavanarayana Swamy temple committee for taking up the responsibility.

