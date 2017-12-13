His domestic helps are worth ₹18 cr.

ACB officials during a raid on the residence of a relative of the accused officer, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU.

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on the properties of Regional Joint Commissioner (RJC), Endowments Department, Seelam Surya Chandra Shekara Azad, and reportedly unearthed disproportionate assets, worth about ₹50 crore.

About 20 teams conducted simultaneous searches in Vijayawada, Nuzvid, Eluru, Rajamahendravaram, Anantapur and Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The ACB sleuths identified two houses at Gunadala and Gollapudi in Vijayawada, and one at Gaddiannaram in Hyderabad. One house site and agriculture land were found at Kankipadu mandal in Krishna district and a flat was registered on the name of Azad’s wife, Siva Kumari, at Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad.

The accused was allegedly running a solar power plant on 32 acres at Ubicherla in Anantapur district, with ₹18 crore investment. Interestingly, the land was registered in the name of three domestic helps, S. Satyavathi, A. Rangamma and A. Lakshmana Rao, said ACB Director-General R.P. Thakur

Gold and silver ornaments worth ₹12 lakh and household articles valued about ₹22 lakh were recovered. The RJC, who is currently working in Multi Zone-1, Kakinada, and is operating from his office at CTRI Road, Rajamahendravaram, visited Europe, Malaysia, Singapore and China.

Mr. Thakur said Mr. Azad joined as Assistant Commissioner in the year 2000. He worked as Executive Officer (EO) in Bhadrachalam, Srikalahasti, Vemulawada, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devastanam, Penuganchiprolu Lakshmi Tirupatamma and Srisailam temples.

The lockers and bank accounts of the accused are yet to be verified. Six departmental enquires are pending against Mr. Azad on charges of misappropriation of funds and misuse of official position.