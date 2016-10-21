Health in your hands!

Continued from page 4..

The institute is comprehensive in nature, providing evidence based medicine through cutting edge technology on par with global standards and highest number of qualified oncology experts drawn from all the premier institutes of India like Cancer Institute- Adyar, AIIMS(Delhi), CMC(Vellore), TMH ( Mumbai) and PGI ( Chandigarh ). Today, MGCH& RI is the largest and best equipped Cancer Centre in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The core vision of MGCH & RI is to provide “holistic Cancer Care starting from Preventive care to palliative care and Research;. In the last decade of our cancer care excellence, they have treated more than 50,000 cancer patients and awarded place in the Limca Book of records for the highest number of cancer survivors gathered from a single Institute. We have accredited by NABH and TUV for Quality Care and Patients Safety.

Concluding he says that this is basically a tertiary care Institute where people who approach with an ailment are treated. “But we also go to the society and conduct awareness programmes to sensitise them and educate them to adopt healthier options. As a doctor, as an individual, as a citizen of the country, I believe that a healthier society is a more productive society.”

Care Hospitals

A hospital known for its cardiac treatment, the CARE hospital has established itself as a premium quaternary care centre highly acclaimed for its cost effective and protocol based clinical practices, adept at handling complex cardiac and cardiothoracic cases serving the States of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and parts of Telengana. Not only is the hospital well equipped for any kind of emergency or complication; it also has a highly proficient team of doctors. The course of treatment is based on the combined knowledge and expertise of a team of four consultants in addition to four senior cardiology interventionists.

The hospital offers complete diagnosis and treatment for any cardiac clinical condition, ranging from preventive cardiac check-ups to the highly acclaimed heart transplant programme. CARE is a centre which is capable of dealing with primary PTC and Angio cases at any point of the day and night, 24/7, 365 days. Further the hospital is fully equipped to undertake heart and even lung transplants.

Keeping in tune with the latest developments in the medical field, the hospice conducts minimal invasive surgeries, electrophysiology and device implantations. Some complex cases necessitate electrophysiological corrections while in cases where transplant is not possible, ventricular assistive device implants are implanted to assist the heart function.

A highly proficient doctor who served in NIMS before joining the team at CARE, Dr. C V Rao says that the most common cardiac ailment that affects the heart is colloquially called the heart-attack.

There are preventive aspects, curative aspects and then there are rehabilitation aspects to be considered. Preventive aspects include all the generally known risk factors like hypertension or BP, diabetes or sugar levels, smoking and diet. A healthy diet with less or controlled cholesterol, less carbohydrates – even if the person is non-diabetic, keeping carbohydrates in check is strongly advised for a healthier heart, as the extra calories consumed gets converted into fat. And above all, he says, the most important aspect to consider is the stress and strain in daily life.

Stress and strain can have a significant impact on the other factors. To prevent a heart attack, people should take care and implement preventive measures form their early twenties; as there are many instances where people as young as in their late twenties or early thirties who have had heart attacks, reveals the doctor. The seeds of stress, strain, and unhealthy life choices are sown right when one enters college; feels Dr. Rao. Considering the curative aspects, the prime focus is on saving the heart muscle from damage. Every attack damages the heart muscle and everything depends on how quickly a person can reach a hospital which is equipped with the necessary infrastructure like the cath-lab.

It is crucial that a person suffering from an attack is administered treatment within 12 hours from the first symptom – each delayed hour damages the heart and the quicker the heart is attended to, the lesser the damage to the muscle.

The third aspect, rehabilitation is also equally important as the preventive and curative says Dr. Rao. It requires not only professional help from a doctor, but also support from the family, social circles, employer.

Here the role of a nutritionist is vital. Further, the patient often experiences depression which manifest in various ways and is often overlooked and not treated. Hence rehab is also equally important.

In all the three aspects, Preventive, Curative and Rehabilitation, the most imperative factor is stress management. That aspect is often ignored and not addressed adequately. In conclusion, the doctor avers that his key message is proper stress management and adopting healthy choices right from the age of twenty.

- Uma Chodavarapu