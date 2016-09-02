There were allegations that the TDP leaders had tried to pay money to the MLAs of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to vote for the candidate of the TDP in the MLC elections.

The Hyderabad High Court will on Friday hear arguments on the request made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to quash the order passed by the Principal Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases ordering the ACB of Telangana to thoroughly investigate the fresh complaint filed by YSR Congress MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

Mr. Naidu moved the High Court on Thursday and Justice M.S.K. Jaiswal permitted the filing and numbering of the main case without the certified copy of the order of ACB court.

The Chief Minister said that the MLA had no locus standi to file such a case. He said that after completion of investigation a final charge sheet had been already filed by the ACB in the cash-for-vote scam.

There were allegations that the TDP leaders had tried to pay money to the MLAs of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to vote for the candidate of the TDP in the MLC elections. Revanth Reddy was the first accused in the case. The YSRCP MLA wanted the role of Mr. Naidu to be investigated by the ACB, Telangana.

The judgment of single judge of the High Court in the case filed by Jerusalem Mathai was placed before the judge.