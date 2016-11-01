Justice Sunil Chowdary of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday concluded hearing the final arguments on behalf of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu, who filed a case challenging the order of the Principal Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hyderabad to act upon the fresh complaint filed by YSR Congress MLA Ramakrishna Reddy.

The special court for ACB had entertained application filed by the MLA from YSRCP and ordered registration of fresh FIR in note-for-vote scam and called for a report. Mr. Naidu challenged this order in High Court. In September first week, another single judge had granted stay of all further proceedings.

On Monday afternoon the final arguments on behalf of the AP CM were advanced by senior counsel Siddarth Luthra. He traced the powers of courts under Criminal Procedure Code and wondered how such petition by a stranger could be entertained. He said that after chargesheet was filed, such petitions by third parties whose bonafides are suspect should not be entertained as the sanctity of criminal jurisprudence will be severely effected.

The judge said the arguments of the petitioner were over. The counsel appearing for the MLA of the YSRCP would be heard next week. The court made it clear that it would look into the petition filed by Undavalli Arunkumar, senior Congress leader, seeking to implead in this case now only after arguments of main contesting parties are over.