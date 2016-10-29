Former MP Chinta Mohan on Friday staged a protest at the office of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) questioning the State government’s alleged indifference over the sanctioned welfare schemes/programmes to the temple city of Tirupati.

Dr. Mohan questioned the actual contribution to the Rayalaseema region, particularly Tirupati, by Mr. Naidu and Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. Opposing such schemes aimed at the welfare of the poorer sections of the society amounted to blocking development, he said.