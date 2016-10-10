The YSR Congress has criticised the State government for forcibly acquiring vast stretches of fertile land in the name of Land Pooling Scheme and not paying adequate compensation to farmers parting with the land.

YSRC leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said huge tracts of land, over and above what was required, had been acquired in the name of capital region, Bhogapuram airport, Bandar port and other projects. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu created a land bank of 10 lakh acres by forcibly acquiring land in violation of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, with a view to pursuing the real estate agenda.

Though provisions mandated that land could be acquired after 90 per cent of the villagers agreed, the government misused the official machinery in threatening the farmers who did not fall in line for taking away their land, he alleged.

The social impact assessment factor was not considered during land acquisition.

