Pilot project of the nutrition programme for kids currently being implemented in Vizag agency

The State government will provide nutritious food to children in all tribal habitations to improve their general health condition and prevent deaths due to communicable diseases including malaria in the Agency areas, Tribal Welfare Minister Ravela Kishore Babu said on Tuesday.

A pilot Rs. 48-crore scheme christened ‘Gorumudda’ being implemented in the Agency areas in Visakhapatnam now to benefit children from the age of just seven months would be replicated to benefit their counterparts in other tribal areas, including Chenchugudems, in Prakasam district, in the wake of steady decline in the population of tribal people who succumbed to seasonal diseases mainly due to lack of immunity, he said while reviewing the steps taken by the district officials to curb communicable diseases. Even as the government spent huge sums year after year on short term measures to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, deaths due to malaria, dengue and other viral fevers kept recurring, he noted, adding that “the government proposes to soon cover also tribal adults under the dietary scheme.”

