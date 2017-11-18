Go for ID crops: CM

more-in

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged farmers of the Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal Project ayacut to opt for irrigated dry (ID) crops, rather than paddy, during rabi in view of water scarcity. Mr. Naidu said water releases into the Sagar had been dwindling, and the quantum was within the jurisdiction of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

“Hence, farmers are advised not to cultivate water-intensive crops such as rice and, instead, cultivate ID crops and fruit-yielding trees,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said that he had been aggressively pursuing interlinking of rivers as a major solution to solve the agrarian crisis.

“Farmers can cultivate paddy in kharif and opt for ID crops in iabi in view of the prevailing situation,” he said.