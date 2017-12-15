Girl found hanging in school hostel

more-in

A girl student of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) allegedly committed suicide in the hostel at Simhadripuram village of Kadapa district on Thursday.

According to the police, the 10th class student and a resident of Diguvapalli village of Lingala mandal, allegedly hanged herself. Her friends and the KGBV staff told the police that she showed no suicidal tendencies nor had she shared any reason that could possibly have driven her to commit suicide.

The KGBV authorities said the girl had dinner along with her friends on Wednesday night and went to sleep.

However, she was found hanging from the roof in the hostel on Thursday morning.

The police registered a case, while the authorities had initiated an internal inquiry.

Second incident

This is the second such suicide of a student in Kadapa district within a week.

A boy allegedly committed suicide in a private school, on the outskirts of Kadapa town a few days ago.