District Collector Siddarth Jain on Thursday appealed to the public to go in for using net and mobile banking modules for making payments or purchases connected to their day-to-day life and other important financial transactions.

Addressing a press conference here, the Collector said that massive awareness was need of the hour among various sections of public that the net banking would not only reduce the time factor, but also give technically satisfactory results and remove the risk factor in transactions.

Referring to the prevailing commotion of demonetising of bigger currency notes, the official said that the situation is slowly easing out in urban areas with gradual pumping of new currency notes and supply of smaller denominations, while special steps were initiated to sensitise the rural people not to be panicky over the development, and to educate them about the norms required post demonetisation move. Petty traders, NREGS workers, farm labourers, and small farmers in rural areas could avail the banking services in their respective areas as the required currency was being sent there, Mr Jain said.