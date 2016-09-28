Former Chief Minister Kotla Vijayabhaskara Reddy served in various important positions with a blemishless political record of serving with honesty, Congress leaders said on Tuesday. His son and former Union Minister of State for Railways Kotla Jayasuryaprakash Reddy and Congress leaders paid homage by placing garlands at the former Chief Minister’s tomb, Kisan Ghat, and by garlanding his bronze statue at Kotla circle in Kurnool on his 15th death anniversary.

Present day politics deteriorated with leaders adopting the “make hay while the sun shines” approach, Mr. Jayasuryaprakash Reddy remarked. District Congress Committee president P. Lakshmi Reddy and partymen also paid homage by garlanding the Vijayabhaskara Reddy’s portrait in the Congress office. Former ZP chairman A. Venkataswamy, former MLA Madanagopal, City Congress president S. Buchi Babu, State Minority Cell chairman Ahmed Ali Khan, vice-president S. Venugopala Reddy, Y.V. Ramana, Ashokaratnam, A. Pramod Kumar Reddy, general secretaries K. Pedda Reddy and M.P. Thippanna and others took part.