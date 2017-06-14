Fishermen all set for new season

more-in

After incurring heavy losses during past two years after Hudhud cyclone hit them very badly, fishermen are all set to venture into new fishing season from Wednesday midnight with a lot of scepticism on getting a big catch as 61-day annual conservation period, known as annual ban observed in the East Coast, comes to an end. Rise in discharge of industrial effluents in the ocean, plastic waste, juvenile fishing and bottom trawling have led to depletion of fish resources. Exorbitant rise in the prices of diesel, provisions and labour cost have also become other factors that dampened the spirit of mechanised boat owners.

Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour is home to about 700 mechanised boats – most of them have not been able to complete overhauling of their vessels during the ban period due to, what they, difficulties faced in getting institutional finance.

There was hectic activity at the fishing harbour with many stocking up ice. Limited supply of ice led to heavy demand for it. Ice is an important item to store the catch till they returned to the shore. On an average, a mechanised boat consumes diesel worth ₹2.4 lakh for a full voyage comprising 15 days and above. For 10 days, the estimated fuel consumption will be to the tune of ₹1.80 lakh. Owing to heavy operational cost, most of the boats are expected to go on sail for short duration of four to five days in nearby areas, according to sources. “We are keeping our fingers crossed on the outcome of the new fishing season,” Dolphin Boat Owners’ Welfare Association president Ch. Satyanarayana Murthy said. “Our only hope is the prediction of a normal monsoon by Indian Meteorological Department,” he stated.

Gangamma jatara

Sporting traditional attire, hundreds of fisherfolk took part in Gangamma (the goddess of water) jatara by offering prayers at the temple at the fishing harbour. On the first Tuesday of every fishing season, they offer water mixed with turmeric and vermilion seeking the blessings of Gangamma for bountiful collection of catch and prosperity of men going on fishing voyage. Lot of enthusiasm was seen with many dancing to the tune of folk dances like ‘puli vesham’, ‘samu garidilu’ and ‘tappetagullu’. “Only Gangamma is our hope. We have offered prayers traditionally for a good monsoon so that we can get a bumper catch,” AP Mechanised Boat Operators’ Association president P.Ch. Appa Rao said.