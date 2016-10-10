Scandinavian model of administration for Telangana: KCR

The State Government has decided to carve 21 new districts. However, the final number of total districts will be arrived at after an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

On an average each district will have a population of two lakhs to four lakhs except in Hyderabad where the population will be little more. The smaller districts will help deliver welfare schemes better as the District Collectors will have details of all families on their finger tips.

“This system is adopted in Scandinavian countries. We want to take the administration to people and do not want people to come to us unlike the Congress did,” the Chief Minister said addressing an hour-long press conference here on Sunday. As and when the Government comes out with a welfare scheme, there come middlemen to dilute the scheme and obstruct genuine beneficiaries from reaping the fruit. The small districts would help prevent such things, he opined.

The reorganisation of districts was taken up one year ago. A lot of debate went on involving various sections including Opposition parties at various levels, the Chief Minister said. Only those with feudal mindset were objecting to the whole exercise as they fear losing their influence, but not worried about peoples’ well-being. Lesser the population and area, easier is the administration. None else did it before, but the present TRS Government was doing with a vision, he said.

“I assure people of regional balanced development, which is our agenda. Do not assume that only the district headquarters will have all development projects. For instance, if the new Bhupalpalli district gets a medical college, it would be set up in Mulgu which is part of the district,” Mr. Rao explained.