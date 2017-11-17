Film on student issues gets laurels

more-in

A film Raa Kittu has won accolades and the second best jury Nandi award in the children’s film category.

Dealing with sensitive issues such as anxiety, depression and suicides among students, the film made by a group of government teachers, was made in a span of 21 days, with a budget of ₹25 lakh.

Raa Kittu was directed by Naga Murali, a teacher at a government school in Machavaram mandal and produced by Kandula Rama Rao, a teacher at Zilla Parishat High School in Oppicharla.

“We began working on the idea to make a film while I was working in Bollapalli mandal. The area is plagued by illiteracy and poverty.

The film is the story of two boys, Kittu and Harsha, being brought up in contrasting backgrounds. One is born to impoverished parents but is full of ambition and drive and another is born to a rich father. How the two boys meet and reach their destiny is the story,” said Mr. Naga Murali.

The teachers could make the film with their savings of the last three years; they invested in chit funds and raised money. The crew was drawn from nearby towns and the shooting was done in backward Palnadu area.

District Collector Kona Sasidhar on Friday felicitated the Raa Kittu team. Complimenting the teachers for taking up such a noble project, Mr. Sasidhar said that he would ensure that the film would be screened for public purpose.